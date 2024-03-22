Cat owners in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to enter a national award.

The closing date for the National Cat Awards is at midday on 26th March.

The National Cat Awards will feature four categories:

Family cat

Incredible cat

Senior cat

Connected cat

There will also be a Vet of the Year award to highlight those who care for local felines.

Catherine Cottrell, from Cats Protection, said:

“From heroic to heartwarming, we love hearing how cats have such a positive impact on people’s lives. “We’re looking forward to hearing even more stories that we hope will inspire more people to adopt a rescue cat.” Catherine Cottrell

Winners will be selected in a public vote and by a panel of judges before being announced during a ceremony in London in September.

To nominate your cat, or for further information about the awards, visit www.cats.org.uk/national-cat-awards.