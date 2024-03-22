Lichfield face a tough test this weekend as they face another of the division’s high-flyers.

The Myrtle Greens currently sit second, six points adrift of leaders Long Eaton – but a trip to third placed West Bridgford tomorrow (23rd March) could go a long way to deciding how the top of the table pans out at the end of the campaign.

Lichfield clocked up 50 points against Paviors last time out, while West Bridgford came out on top in a trip to Matlock.

Leaders Long Eaton, meanwhile, welcome mid-table Walsall.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.

Elsewhere, the Lichfield women’s red team are in Intermediate Cup action as they travel to Liverpool St Helens on Sunday.

The semi-final clash will be the next step towards what could be a league and cup double winning season.