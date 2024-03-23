An Abbots Bromley businessman is hoping to be crowned a champion cheesemonger in a national awards scheme.

Alex Hunt, who runs The Cheese Locker from High Ash Farm on Goose Lane, has been shortlisted in the Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards.

He will be against businesses from Liverpool, Reading and Menai Bridge in the Cheesemonger of the Year category.

Judging for the awards took place last year, but The Cheese Locker has now been shortlisted ahead of the winners being announced at a ceremony on 29th April.

Judge Matt Whelan said:

“Having the opportunity to see so many fantastic independent retailers and reviewing the many approaches they take to delivering a wonderful experience for their shoppers was both a pleasure and challenge.”

A full list of finalists is available online.