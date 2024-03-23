A Lichfield resident is calling for safety improvements after seeing vehicles plough through a fence.

Simon Horton, who lives on Shortbutts Lane, has seen a van and a bus end up his garden in the past 18 months.

He said some of the issues have been caused by drivers leaving their vehicles in a no parking area on the garage opposite and forgetting to put their handbrake on.

Simon said that although only property has been damaged so far, he is concerned that incidents could be even more serious in future.

“There is an obvious issue with drivers to parking on a slope directly facing outwards to the traffic, and this is the reason accidents are occurring. “I am in little doubt that the same thing will happen again at some point in the future. “The previous two occasions occurred at 6am when the road was quiet, so no-one was hurt – but a future incident might happen at a busier time. “I’m seriously concerned that someone will be injured or even killed.” Simon Horton

Simon has raised concerns with both Staffordshire County Council and the owners of the garage following the most recent incident when a van went through his fence.

“The damage was finally fixed three weeks later, but the whole incident has been quite nerve-wracking and a huge worry and inconvenience to me. “I’ve been unable to leave the house unattended for the past three weeks due to fears of security given the open access to the rear of my property. “It’s also made me very nervous of going into that part of the garden – had I been standing nearby at the time I would have been seriously injured or worse.” Simon Horton

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, Lichfield District Council representative for St John’s ward, said recent changes to the junctions near the garage had not helped with safety in the area.

“The road set up by the Shell garage is not fit for purpose. I have, as a pedestrian, seen a few near misses here. “The new bypass has safety issues at both ends and this is especially concerning as people travel through this area as pedestrians to the new Anna Seward School and the Busy Bees Nursery. “I will be calling on Staffordshire County Council to review road safety around the bypass and to implement whatever measures are necessary to ensure the roads are safe for all users and residents.” Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Road safety is extremely important to us and we target our resources at locations with the greatest need. “We’ll monitor the situation, but drivers have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their own vehicles in order to avoid damage to private property and any personal injury.” Cllr David Williams