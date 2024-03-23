A charity challenge is returning to Lichfield city centre in May.

Spin on the Square invites people to help make a difference to the lives of children with cancer.

The event on Market Square on 1st May sees riders take turns using an exercise bike as they look to cover a distance equivalent to the length of the country.

It is organised by local women Dawn Stakounis and Sharon Atkinson in memory of Dawn’s son Christopher who died from a brain tumour in 1989 when he was just six.

She said:

“Christopher was a bright and bubbly boy with a wicked sense of humour. “Like so many little boys and girls his age, he was full of life, and he especially loved riding around on his BMX bike. “Sadly, Christopher didn’t survive his childhood cancer and he’ll be forever missed. But with the help of charity events like Spin on the Square, continued research and advances in modern medicines, means more children’s lives can be saved.” Dawn Stakounis

They are hoping to raise £10,000 for charity with this year’s Spin on the Square.

“Thanks to the support from the local community, last year was a fabulous success. Market Square was transformed into a vibrant, bubbly, ten-hour spin session, with singing and smiles all day long. “Everyone who took part last year had a whale of a time. No training is required as it’s not a race and you don’t need to be super fit – all you need is plenty of enthusiasm, a full water bottle and maybe a banana or two.” Dawn Stakounis

It is free to take part, with riders asked to help fundraise for Children with Cancer UK.

Ashleigh Davies, senior sports coordinator from the charity, said:

“We are so grateful to Dawn and Sharon for organising Spin on the Square in support of Children with Cancer UK. “Their commitment to raising funds and awareness for other families experiencing childhood cancer creates an impactful and long-standing legacy for Christopher.” Ashleigh Davies

People can sign up to take part at lejogsisters.org.uk/spin-on-the-square.