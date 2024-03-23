County council chiefs have given their backing to a multi-million pound plan to maintain and improve Staffordshire roads over the next three years.

The proposals will see an additional £50million put into highways alongside £53million earmarked for the coming year.

The plans agreed by Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet will see £2.75million earmarked for road drainage improvements and 34 complete carriageway reconstruction schemes across 2024 and 2025.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and Transport said:

“Our huge road network is vitally important for those who live and work in our county, but keeping it in a good state of repair is an ongoing and costly challenge. “This is why we will be investing more money into repairing major roads, vital local improvements, and general road maintenance. “The investment will allow us to repair and maintain more roads, and keep our network in a good state of repair for residents and commuters.” Cllr David Williams

A £30million plan will also see work on a number of schemes across Staffordshire between 2025 and 2027, including the A515 Lichfield Road in Kings Bromley.

Cllr Williams added:

“As we have seen in previous years, this extra investment will deliver major benefits in key areas over the next two years. “However, there is still more to be done, and we continue to lobby central government for funding to keep Staffordshire’s roads in the condition we expect and ensure local communities and businesses can feel the benefits of an improved network.” Cllr David Williams