Guitarist Harry Diplock will take the audience in Lichfield on a journey through gypsy jazz next month.

The co-founder of the London Django Collective will perform with his trio at The Hub at St Mary’s on 18th April.

His career has seen him perform across Europe at venues including Ronnie Scott’s, Le Duc des Lombards, Torino Jazz Club, Royal Albert Hall and the 606 Jazz Club.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Harry is a brilliant guitarist and improviser. “A visit from the London Django Collective at The Hub in 2023 showed us that Lichfield can’t get enough of gypsy jazz, so we’re thrilled that Harry is returning for another great evening of entertainment.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £18 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.