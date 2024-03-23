Burntwood will wrap up their home league campaign this weekend when they welcome Kidderminster.

The CCE Sportsway side currently sit fourth in the table after their walkover against basement side Harborne last time out.

Standing in their way this afternoon (23rd March) will be a sixth place Kidderminster side who sit just eight points behind their hosts.

The reverse fixture between the two teams earlier this season saw Burntwood suffer a 43-13 defeat.

Meanwhile, this afternoon also marks the first time both the firsts and seconds have been at home on the same day at The CCE Sportsway this season, with the latter welcoming Essington. Both fixtures kick off at 3pm.

Tomorrow sees the Colts play their final league game of the campaign as they host Upton-on-Severn at 2pm.