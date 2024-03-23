Lichfield City came from behind to beat Tividale and go top of the table.

Ivor Green’s men started the day three points behind leaders Congleton Town – and they made their game in hand count as they moved to the summit of the Midland Football League Premier Division on goal difference.

But things didn’t start well for the visitors with Jamie Elkes picking up an injury in the warm up and Tividale taking the lead midway through the first half through Lewis Taylor-Boyce.

But Leighton McMenemey levelled things up ten minutes before the break.

A second half strike from Jack Edwards put Lichfield in front before McMenemey doubled his tally on the hour mark.

Callum Griffin had the first chance of note in the game as his strike from distance cleared the bar.

But Tividale upset the odds when a long ball over the top saw Taylor-Boyce beat City keeper James Beeson to the bounce to find the net

Lichfield went close to levelling the scores when Joe Haines met an Edwards cross but the ball came back off the post.

The equaliser eventually came when McMenemey rose highest to head home an Edwards corner.

The leveller gave City the impetus to push on with Smith seeing a shot blocked and Haines forcing a save from home stopper Louis Connor.

It took just ten minutes of the second half for Lichfield to get in front as a neat move saw Smith’s shot saved, but Edwards was on hand to tuck away the rebound.

Tividale keeper Connor produced a fine save to tip over Demitri Brown’s header, but he could do nothing when McMenemey again got his head to a corner and nodded home to make it 3-1.

Griffin was next to test the home stopper before Lomas sent a low shot wide from distance.

Lichfield almost added a fourth late on when Haines raced on to an Edwards pass and dinked the ball over the keeper, but a defender was on hand to clear off the line.