Plans for a new property to be built in Whittington have been rejected.

The two-bedroom home had been earmarked for land alongside 8 Chapel Lane.

But Lichfield District Council planning chiefs said the development could not go ahead.

A planning report said:

“The proposal fails to respond positively to, protect or enhance the character and distinctiveness of the settlement of Whittington, specifically the legible and rigid pattern and layout of development to the north- east of Chapel Lane. “The development is discordant with the scale, layout, size and design of surrounding built form that contributes towards the appearance and character of the surrounding area. “By virtue of its narrower width and substantially set-back siting within the plot relative to adjacent property number eight, the dwelling fails to respond positively to the strong building line established by the consistent semi- detached pairings of dwellings that characterises the north-eastern side of Chapel Lane in this location. “The proposal detrimentally harms the setting, and therefore significance, of the Whittington Conservation Area.” Planning report

Concerns were also raised over the limited space for off-road parking spaces for the new property and the impact on residents living in adjacent properties.

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.