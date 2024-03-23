Work is set to start on the creation of new plots at allotments near Burntwood.

Wharfside Allotments, off Whitehorse Road and between the Wyrley and Essington Canal and the A5195, said 30 new spaces were being created to keep up with demand.

The work is due to begin tomorrow (24th March).

A spokesperson said:

“The response we’ve received from individuals eager to embrace the joys of gardening alongside us has been truly overwhelming. “Our allotment has become a beacon of green inspiration, attracting passionate souls who are eager to dig in, get their hands dirty, and nurture the earth. “However, with this surge in interest, we’ve realised the importance of ensuring that everyone who wishes to experience the magic of growing their own produce has the opportunity to do so. “These new spaces aren’t just about accommodating those on our waiting list, they’re about extending an invitation to anyone who dreams of connecting with nature, reaping the rewards of their labour, and being part of our vibrant community.” Wharfside Allotments spokesperson

For more details, visit the Wharfside Allotments website.