The anniversary of the last person demobbed from National Service will be marked at a ceremony.

The National Memorial Arboretum will host the National Service Veterans Association for the event on 16th May.

The 61st anniversary will feature an Act of Remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony.

A spokesperson said:

“Attendance is open to all veterans, members, bereaved families and descendants of UK National Servicemen. All standard bearers are also invited to attend.”

For more information contact Peter Lloyd on 0121 422 0649 or email [email protected].