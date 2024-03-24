Business leaders have been kept across changes to employment law in a seminar held at Drayton Manor.

The event was organised by Pickerings Solicitors and led by Sue Hatton and Joanna Robson.

It saw guests learn about legislative changes, including increased fines for employing illegal workers, amendments to paternity leave regulations and revisions to unpaid leave provisions.

Sue said:

“Our seminars provide a platform fto share crucial updates, practical insights and best practices to empower businesses to navigate the complexities of employment ;aw and foster fair, supportive workplaces.” Sue Hatton

Another seminar is being planned for later in the year.