A new director for children and families has been appointed at Staffordshire County Council.

Bernie Brown will be joining the authority from Bolton Council, where she is currently director of children’s services, replacing Neelam Bhardwaja who is leaving in the summer.

She has previously held assistant director roles in Liverpool and Knowsley, and has worked in Shropshire, Oxfordshire and New Zealand.

Bernie said:

“I am delighted to be appointed as the director for children and family services and am really looking forward to leading a team which puts Staffordshire children, young people and families firmly at the centre of how services are delivered.” Bernie Brown

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank Neelam for her hard work and dedication on behalf of Staffordshire families and wish her all the best for the future. “Continuing to improve our services is an absolute priority for this council and the appointment of Bernie will undoubtedly strengthen these efforts.” Cllr Mark Sutton