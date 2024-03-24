Families are being invited to enjoy an egg-cellent Easter treat at a local garden centre.

Dobbies in Shenstone will run an Easter Bunny Breakfast from 28th March to 1st April.

Visitors will enjoy a cooked breakfast and drink before going on a hunt for the bunny and enjoying themed activities.

The event is suitable for children aged between three and 10.

Sarah Murray, from Dobbies, said:

“We’re delighted to be adapting this experience for the first time for families with children under five. “Our Easter event this year is all themed around wildflowers, which is a lovely way to introduce young gardening fans into ways they can encourage wildlife into their gardens and create a pretty mini wildflower meadow at home. “With a fun and lively group setting, we hope that families in Shenstone will have a memorable time with us.” Sarah Murray

Tickets are £10.99 per child, while adult breakfasts start at £8.60.

For more information and to book visit dobbies.com/events.