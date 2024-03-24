A Lichfield dog owner is helping her pooch bring a smile to the face of care home residents.

Amanda Jackson and her Labrador Max registered with charity Canine Concern earlier this year.

The four-year-old pooch passed his assessment with flying colours and has now taken on his first assignment at Far Fillimore Care Home in Burton.

Amanda, who runs Beacon Mental Health Training in Lichfield, said she knew Max’s temperament would making him ideal for the role.

“Simply petting a dog can reduce the stress hormone cortisol, it also increases oxytocin, often referred to as the love hormone, and calms your nervous system to relax you and making you smile. “I was looking for another avenue to volunteer around running my successful training business and Canine Concern seemed to be the perfect option. “They understand the important impact dogs can have on people whilst making sure they take care of the dog too.” Amanda Jackson

As well as visiting the care home again, Amanda is also hoping to secure another assignment for Max, potentially in a local school where children may find reading to a dog causes less anxiety than to other people.