Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes has been added to the bill for an outdoor concert near Lichfield.

He will play Forest Live at Cannock Chase on 28th June, going Johnny Marr and The Charlatans for the gig.

A spokesperson said:

Gaz Coombes first began making music at the age of 14, before forming renowned alternative rock band Supergrass in the early 90s. “The band released six studio albums, each entering the UK Top 20, before disbanding in 2010. “Coombes has since released four solo albums, including the Mercury Prize and Ivor Novello-nominated Matador in 2015.” Forest Live spokesperson

For ticket details, visit forestlive.com.