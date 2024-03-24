A young Burntwood driver is setting his sights on climbing the racing ladder after finishing second in his first year of motorsport.

Liam Brotherhood took the honour in AutoSolo, an event which sees racers try to complete a twisting course as quickly as possible.

The 14-year-old had never even driven until last April, but the competition permits drivers of his age so he took up the challenge to drive a Suzuki Swift in the standard car class.

His father, Mark, said:

“Liam was a little nervous to start with, as is often the case with new drivers, but his skills soon picked up to a point where he is now very competitive. “I’d recommend the sport to any teenager who has an interest in motorsport, or even driving in general – they are so much better prepared for driving lessons and passing their test. “They will easily be three or four years ahead of their friends in terms of their driving skills when the dreaded test comes around.” Mark Brotherhood

Liam competes in events run by the Cannock and District Car Club at the Curborough Sprint Course in Lichfield.

He said:

“I’ve really enjoyed my first go at motorsport and I think I’ve found a hobby for life. “Like many of my friends I can’t wait to start driving, but competing in AutoSolo gives me a chance to gain the skills I will need in a safe environment while having great fun. “I’ve got to know many of the regular drivers who have been competing for years, and they have really shown me great support.” Liam Brotherhood

The next events taking place at the Curborough Sprint Course are the Easter Bunny AutoSolo on 31st March and The Wheelspin Anniversary AutoSolo on 31st July.

For more information visit CDCC.org.uk.