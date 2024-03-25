An award-winning folk band will bring their mesmerising sounds to Lichfield next month.

Ranagri, with members hailing from Ireland and England, will combine vocals, guitar, bouzouki, flutes, whistles, harp and bodhrán at The Hub at St Mary’s on 20th April.

The band have recorded five studio albums, including their latest release Tradition II, as well as establishing themselves a live act who have performed at festivals across the UK and Europe.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“We’re delighted that Ranagri are coming to The Hub – folk fans are in for a real treat.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £19 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.