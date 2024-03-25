Burntwood sealed a fourth place finish with a 30-10 win over Kidderminster Carolians at The CCE Sportsway.

Last month, Josh Canning’s side suffered a heavy defeat in the reverse fixture but they flipped that result with resolute play in defence in the first half before pulling away in a second period which showed their attacking qualities to record a bonus point win.

With the wind behind them, the visitors were quickly in home territory. They were held up over the line as early as the third minute and then Tom Shorrock featured in two important turnovers to help stem the tide.

When Burntwood finally got into the opposition half on ten minutes an error in midfield had them pinned back again. However, a superb solo run by Kian Carter looked like a contender for try of the season in the 19th minute, but having broken out of defence he was finally tackled into touch deep in the visitors’ 22.

Ten minutes later, a patient build-up saw Ed Smith sent into touch before the deadlock was finally broken on 32 minutes. Swift passing to Billy Fisher sent him down the left and his pass back inside was taken by Ben Holt who scored in the corner for an unconverted try.

Kidderminster searched for a reply until half time but the home defence held out until they conceded a penalty in front of the posts. The kick at goal was easily converted and proved to be the last action of the half as the teams turned around with the hosts ahead 5-3.

Things began to go wrong for the visitors three minutes into the second period though when their number ten was yellow carded for denying a quickly taken tapped penalty. He was then joined by his right winger who received a red card for an act of foul play four minutes later – but Burntwood also lost Canning and Luke Rookyard to yellow cards in the fracas which followed.

With half an hour left, Brett Taylor’s chip back to the blind side on halfway was collected by Josh Shepherd who raced away to the line for a try converted by Taylor.

No sooner had the Kidderminster’s number ten returned to the field than they lost another player to yellow for a no-arms tackle. Taylor kicked the resulting penalty goal for a 15-3 lead.

The return of Canning and Rookyard had an immediate impact at a dominant scrum. Possession was passed wide against a retreating defence and Carter went in for a cracking try in the clubhouse corner.

The try bonus point came just after the hour mark. Shepherd wriggled his way over halfway with Shorrock in support. When he was closed down he offloaded to Max Liggins who scored to make it 25-3.

Another flare-up close to the visitor’s try line on 73 minutes cost Ethan Turner and his opposite number a yellow card each, but while they were otherwise engaged Shorrock was crossing for his side’s fifth try.

Kidderminster spent the last few minutes in Burntwood territory and they eventually beat a scrambling defence for a try near the posts. The successful conversion was the final action of an eventful contest.

Burntwood 2nds made it back to back wins in Counties 4 Midlands West (North) as they reversed a recent close defeat away to Essington by winning 12-3.

The Colts finished off their league season on Sunday when they welcomed title-chasing Upton-on-Severn.

In the proverbial game of two halves it was a win for the visitors by 35-33.

The home side played some of their best rugby of the season to lead 26-7 at the break. However, with the league title at stake, Upton dominated the second period to go ahead 35-26.

A late try and conversion brought the margin back to two points, but there was no time for a restart following the conversion.

Tries for Burntwood came from Perrins (2), Masters and Broadhurst (2) with the latter also adding four conversions.

There are no games over the Easter weekend so the final league games will be on 6th April with the 1sts away to Telford and the 2nds hosting St Leonards.