A councillor has backed a campaign calling for a rethink to a planning decision which could see a Burntwood business forced to close.

More than 1,500 people have now signed a petition to save Strawberry Fields.

It comes after the business was refused planning permission to retain an outdoor area for dining use with associated bell tents and kitchen.

A report by planning officers said it would constitute “inappropriate development within the Green Belt”, while concerns were also raised about car parking and noise.

But an appeal has now been launched in a bid to force a rethink – and has received backing from Cllr Wai-Lee Ho.

The Conservative representative for Highfield ward at Lichfield District Council said he would “personally support the appeal” and hoped a solution could be found to prevent the business having to close.

“I believe there is scope for reasonable planning conditions that will be acceptable to all interested parties and stakeholders. “A small independent business that is a family’s livelihood is at risk and all avenues should be exhausted before refusal. “I would add that this business is a pillar of the community that often contributes to the community with charitable activities. For example, every Christmas they collect presents to give to vulnerable children. “This is the type of business and family that our community will be losing if this appeal is not successful.” Cllr Wai-Lee Ho

In a statement, Strawberry Fields’ owners said that the prospect of closing after four years would have an impact beyond just the business itself.

“Please help us to stay open and keep providing our community hub and help us to save everyone’s jobs, to maintain local supplier orders and to continue to bring business into Burntwood.” Strawberry Fields spokesperson