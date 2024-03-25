Popular Grub Club events are returning for 2024 in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The first event takes place in Market Square on Thursday (28th March) from 5pm to 10pm.

Among the street food vendors on offer will be Urban Spice Box, Fat Snags, Patty Freaks, Columbo Street and Buddies Bar.

There will also be live music on offer, with the event helping to raise money for Kids Village.

The following day, the fun moves to Burntwood Leisure Centre between 3pm and 8pm, with activities for youngsters including a bouncy castle.

Traders on offer at Burntwood include Kouzina, Cofton Pizza, Hazel Cakes and The Cart.

The Friday event will see money raised to support MHA Communities South Staffordshire.

For more details visit on the Grub Club events visit www.facebook.com/lichfieldfoodfestival.