Lichfield Ladies have booked a trip to Twickenham after securing a 15-12 win at Liverpool St Helens in the semi-final of the Papa Johns Intermediate Cup.

The visitors had wrapped up the league title the previous week, but knew they’d face a tough test against a side who are also unbeaten this campaign and had only concede two tries in their league all season.

Harriet Roberts and Abbie Lamb scored first half tries for Lichfield, with the lead was stretched further by another Roberts try around the hour mark.

But the hosts bounced back with around ten minutes to go with their first try, which was quickly added to as the city side were handed a very uneasy last few moments. But they hung on to set up an encounter at Twickenham against Old Albanians – the opponents they had secured the league title against the previous weekend.

The final is scheduled to be played on 12th May.

Elsewhere there was success for the girls under 14 side as they reached the county cup final with a 50-0 triumph over Tamworth.

Attention will now return to the league with the green and red teams both back in action on 7th April.