A thrilling encounter saw Lichfield narrowly edge out West Bridgford.

Both teams enjoy similar philosophies and were evenly matched as they went into the encounter as the league’s two highest scorers and best defences.

Lichfield went into the game with six players aged 21 or under, while Ben Bourne made his full debut.

Things didn’t start well for the city side as they lost early possession too easily around their 22. Bridgford soon had a scrum close in and Rob Bell, one of their key forwards, pounded the line to allow captain Jay Heath to twist over for the try with just two minutes on the clock. Calum Gunn converted, one of only three all afternoon on a rare off day for him.

Lichfield responded positively with both the line out and scrums solid – and the result was a sixth minute try for Rory Davis, his first of the campaign. Kai Lucas-Dumolo added the extras.

With possession both sides looked threatening, so it was no surprise that each added to their tally before the end of the first quarter, Josh Schofield-Shaw for the hosts and Jack Dace from a very efficiently driven line out for the visitors.

For the next ten minutes, the Myrtle Greens saw their intensity drop off and as a result they conceded 14 points with Alex Smit and Bell scoring from close range.

Another home score up to half time could have been a match decider, but Adam Spinner regrouped his side well and they finished the half competitively, yet 26-14 down.

It only took four second half minutes for Lichfield to gather momentum on the scoreboard. Cal Turner broke through the home defence on their 22’following some quickly recycled possession and it was Freddie Wilson who was on hand to finish it off.

Bridgford’s error count mounted – as did their penalty count – as the city side harried them into spending more and more time in their own half.

Owen Boxall gobbled up a poor home line out and dodged his way over with quick feet and on the hour mark Turner was the spare man out wide as Lichfield exploited a 14 man defence to lead 33-26.

Five minutes later, more pressure on Bridgford ensued and another soft penalty allowed Lucas-Dumolo to slot a 30 metre penalty to seemingly give comfort to the Myrtle Greens with a ten point advantage.

But their opponents were not finished and for the first time in the second period they started to play again – and with ten minutes to go, they scored two quickfire – and crucially unconverted – tries from prop Owen Howells and centre Kai Lewis, with the visitors’ defence getting too stretched on both occasions.

With the score at 36-36 Lichfield bounced back and almost immediately won themselves another penalty in an attacking position. Lucas-Dumolo unerringly put his side back in front.

There was still time for one last sortie from Bridgford, but they were robbed of possession at a line out five metres out for a deserved victory against a side with 11 victories from the past 12 games.

Lichfield now visit Leek – who preserved their level five status last weekend – on Good Friday for a 1pm kick off in the county cup semi-final.

Elsewhere last weekend, the colts made the long trek to Ledbury and returned with a 12-8 league win.

They have a county cup semi final against Longton at home on 14th April.

The under 16 side The scored a late try at Sutton to maintain their unbeaten season, winning 24-19.