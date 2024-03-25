Students in Lichfield will be embracing flower power for a new production.

Budding stars from South Staffordshire College will perform The Tempest at the Lichfield Garrick on 15th and 17th May.

The show, which will explore Shakespeare in an all new way, is being directed by Lenny Love, who will has also adapted the play.

He said:

“Shakespeare has always been one of those playwrights that makes people either get whimsical or wince. “At Lichfield college, we like to get artistic and creative with the bard’s work – we are the creative campus of South Staffordshire College, after all. Lenny Love

As a fan of slapstick comedy such as the Carry On films and pantomime, the director – along with the choreographer Helen Thom and musical director Geoff Hornsby – has managed to create a version of Shakespeare featuring sixties icons such as Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles.

Lenny added:

“Our learners have had a great time researching not only Shakespearean theatre, but also the swinging sixties and variety theatre. “What I have loved about this process of putting on this show is how dedicated and committed our young performers are. “Instead of reading Shakespeare sat at a desk, they are literally on their feet and laughing all the way through it.” Lenny Love

Tickets for The Tempest are available from the Lichfield Garrick website.