A man has been ordered to pay £2,600 after admitting fly-tipping waste in Swinfen.

Adam Hamilton, from Elford Grove in Marston Green, admitted three offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 at Cannock Magistrates’ Court.

The 36-year-old had dumped household waste on Barkers Lane on 12th August 2023. The rubbish, which blocked the road, included a bed, mattress, pushchair and cardboard.

Environmental health officers from Lichfield District Council traced the items back to an address in Rugeley where Hamilton had been paid £190 to collect and dispose of them.

The magistrates ordered him to pay a fine, victim surcharge and costs totalling £2,621.30.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“Hamilton showed complete disregard for the environment and is now paying the price. “Local people need to be careful who they give their waste to – check that they are a registered waste carrier, ask where the waste will be taken to, and record their name, contact details and the vehicle that they use. “Residents may not be aware that they could face prosecution if the council’s environmental health officers visit and they are not in possession of the details.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson