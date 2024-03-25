A new venture is being launched by Lichfield Chess Club in a bid to put members in a league of their own.

With 19 teams competing in four chess divisions and with more than 50 players, Lichfield is one of the largest clubs in the Midlands. It also runs sessions at two venues each week for most of the year.

In early May the club goes a step further, launching its own Summer Chess League in a format which is believed to be unique in the country.

There will be six teams and instead of the usual home and away fixtures, the teams will meet at the same venues on five nights in May and June.

A spokesperson said:

“We put as much emphasis on social chess as league chess and welcome newcomers of any age from six to 80 plus. “This season the club has had a clutch of young juniors who have been meeting on Monday evenings in two upstairs rooms at the Brewhouse and Kitchen in the centre of Lichfield.”

The club’s main venue is in the Guildhall in Bore Street where meetings are held on most Thursday evenings throughout the year.



For membership details contact David Short on 01543 304212 or via [email protected] .