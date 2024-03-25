Locals looking to bag a bargain at markets and car boot sales are being urged to remain vigilant against fakes.

Trading Standards said counterfeit items such as hair styling products, make-up and clothing were among the knock-off goods which could be flogged at events.

Officials have urged people to inspect packaging for errors and be wary of prices well below normal retail figures.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“As we approach the Easter holidays and car boot sales increase, it’s important for shoppers to remain vigilant and informed. “Counterfeit goods are not just available at car boot sales. They are also widely available online and on social media networks, so it’s important for people always to be on the lookout for them. “While fake products may seem harmless, they are ultimately the responsibility of organised criminal networks, operating both within the UK and overseas. “These same criminals engage in drug smuggling, human trafficking, and other serious crimes. Instead of supporting legitimate businesses and the broader UK economy, sales of counterfeit goods harm us all.” Cllr Victoria Wilson

People can report sales of counterfeit goods by calling the anonymous Staffordshire Fight the Fakes line on 01785 330356.