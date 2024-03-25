Plans have been drawn out to install solar panels in gardens of a property at Hamstall Ridware.

The development is being proposed for a site at Hamstall Hall on Blithbury Road.

The proposals said the Grade II Listed building would not be appropriate for traditional roof mounted panels.

A planning statement to Lichfield District Council explained:

“Given that the property uses a dual-pitched roof throughout, anything beyond a small number of roof panels would cause a reduction in the aesthetics of a highly significant building. “As result, it is the applicant’s preference that the solar panels should be ground mounted.” Planning statement

If approved, the application said the 28 panels would be situated in an 85 square metre plot.

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.