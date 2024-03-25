PUBLIC NOTICE

LICHFIELD MUNICIPAL CHARITIES

NOTICE is given that vacancies exist suitable for double occupancy properties. Only persons resident within the City of Lichfield will be eligible for consideration and length of residency is a factor which will be taken into account when deciding upon applicants

Please apply for details to:

Mrs Jane Bethell – Charities Administrator

Mobile No. 07546 966964

or

E: [email protected]

or please visit the Website: www.lichfieldmunicipal.org.uk where application forms are available to complete online or to download

All applications to be received by Friday April 19th , 2024