PUBLIC NOTICE

LICHFIELD MUNICIPAL CHARITIES

(Registered Charity Number: 254299)

VACANCY FOR A TRUSTEE

The above Charity provides support to needy persons and organisations in Lichfield City

The Trust has a maximum of 14 Trustees some of whom are appointed by Lichfield City Council and some of whom are co-opted

Vacancies have arisen and the Trust wishes to co-opt Lichfield residents as one of its Trustees for a term of five years. The appointment is unremunerated

Applicants should be interested in the welfare of Lichfield and its residents

The Trust invites interested persons to apply to the Administrator for an application form

Please apply for details to:

Mrs Jane Bethell – Charities Administrator

Mobile No. 07546 966964

or

E: [email protected]

or please visit the Website www.lichfieldmunicipal.org.uk where application forms are available to complete online or to download

All applications to be received by Friday April 19th , 2024