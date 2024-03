Tools have been stolen from a van in Stonnall.

The vehicle was parked on The Swan car park when the incident happened between 5.45pm and 6.05pm on Friday (22nd March).

PCSO Thomas Passmore, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“Offenders have approached a Ford Transit van and have drilled a hole in the door to gain entry to the vehicle and take tools from inside.” PCSO Thomas Passmore

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 606 of 22nd March.