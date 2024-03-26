Chasetown will hit the road again as they head to Prescot Cables for their latest league test.

The Scholars have suffered defeat in four of their last five league encounters and have dropped to 13th in the Northern Premier League West.

Meanwhile, the hosts tonight (26th March) took all three points last time out against Newcastle Town.

Prescot Cables’ recent run of form has seen them climb to third in the division.

Chasetown, however, will be hoping to make the most of the remaining seven games of their league campaign – and victory against their high-flying hosts would certainly give them the boost with a Walsall Senior Cup semi-final tie against Hednesford Town on the horizon.