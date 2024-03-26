A reimagining of the classical ballet Coppelia is coming to Lichfield.

KVN Dance Company will showcase Kevan Allen’s retelling at the Garrick on 16th April.

The production fuses classical ballet with contemporary dance and hip-hop.

A spokesperson said:

“The company aims to bring a diverse mix of choreographic styles and dance forms together to create original and inspiring works that cross all genres of dance and introduce Kevan’s eclectic and innovative style to new audiences.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets start at £24 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.