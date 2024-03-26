The leader of Lichfield District Council says it was a “bittersweet moment” to introduce an award-winning documentary in the city.

The Lichfield Garrick hosted the screening of 20 Days in Mariupol last week.

The documentary features the work of a team of Ukrainian journalists trapped in the besieged city as they capture some of the defining images of the war with Russia.

Cllr Doug Pullen introduced the documentary at the city screening. He said:

“It was a bittersweet moment to be able to introduce an international, multi-award winning documentary at the Lichfield Garrick, while simultaneously wishing that it simply never had to be made – and being able to welcome so many of our Ukranian friends who enrich our community while also wishing they did not need to be here. “The harrowing documentary is a stark reminder to us all of the ongoing atrocities in Eastern Europe and I’m grateful to all those who made it possible to tell this important story.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council