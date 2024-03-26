A new Stick Man trail for families has been launched at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The national centre for remembrance in Alrewas unveiled the attraction last weekend.

It features new carved characters and covers a one mile trail for youngsters to follow the adventures of Julia Donaldson’s popular character as he tried to get home to his Family Tree.

Rachel Smith, head of participation and learning at the arboretum, said:

“Our original Stick Man trail has proven to be a huge family favourite, with thousands of visitors exploring the route since it opened in 2019. “This new trail is longer and more interactive than ever, featuring stunning woodcarvings that will really capture the imagination of our visitors as they follow Stick Man’s journey back to his Family Tree. “Our team is ready to welcome thousands of Stick Man fans of all ages to the arboretum to embark on an exciting outdoor adventure.” Rachel Smith

Visitors can pick up a free trail sheet at the arboretum’s welcome desk.

Rachel added:

“At the National Memorial Arboretum, we share the incredible stories of those who have served and sacrificed for our country in many different ways, from the 400-plus memorials in the gardens and woodlands to our changing exhibition and events programme. “One of our key ambitions is to pass on this baton of remembrance to the next generation, and the Stick Man trail is a wonderful way to introduce young children and their families to the arboretum. “Along the trail, they will also encounter some of these memorials and stories and, as their families grow, we look forward to welcoming them back to the arboretum many times to explore more about our shared history.” Rachel Smith

For more information visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.