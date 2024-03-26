Passengers using the Cross City Line in Lichfield are being warned of delays due to a closure for track and signalling work to take place.

The route between Lichfield Birmingham New Street will be shut for four days for the £1million upgrade.

The closure between 2nd and 5th April will also allow work to take place on sections of the A38 which go over the railway in Birmingham.

Steven Ireland, customer relations director for Network Rail Central, said:

“I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while the railway is closed to allow vital upgrades to a road which runs above the railway. “At the same time we’ll be completing our own upgrades on the route to help make journeys more reliable for passengers. “We’re working with our partners at West Midlands Railway to keep passengers moving during the closure of the line and I’d urge passengers to check www.nationalrail.co.uk before they travel.” Steven Ireland

Maintenance work on the Cross City Line will include replacing signalling and points cables and moving a signal at Lichfield Trent Valley.

The closure will mean rail replacement buses will operate for West Midlands Railway services between Lichfield and Birmingham from 2nd to 5th April.

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway customer experience director, said:

“These essential track upgrades will ensure more reliable journeys for passengers travelling between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street.” Jonny Wiseman

There will also be disruption due to industrial action by train drivers union ASLEF.

Members will walk out on 5th April, while an overtime ban will impact services between 4th and 9th April.