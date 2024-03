A show in Lichfield featuring a 1966 World Cup winner has been postponed.

An Evening with Sir Geoff Hurst had been due to take place tomorrow (27th March) at the Lichfield Garrick.

But the theatre said the show had been pushed back.

A spokesperson said:

“It is with much regret that this show has now been postponed to 19th June at 7.30pm due to unforeseen family circumstances.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets holders will be contacted directly by the theatre.