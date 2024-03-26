Three people have been arrested after a stolen car failed to stop for police in Lichfield and drove on the wrong side of the A5.

The incident began at 2.45pm this afternoon (26th March) when officers asked the driver of a black BMW M2 to pull over on Gaia Lane.

But after they failed do so, the car took off the wrong way down the A5 before ditching the vehicle and running off.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We called in our colleagues at the National Police Air Service to help us search the area. “Three people were found in the undergrowth near the A5 toll booth. We also found out the BMW had been stolen. “Since it happened, we’ve had lots of calls reporting that the BMW collided with other vehicles in and attempt to drive away from the area.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

The three arrested are:

A 37-year-old man, from Lichfield, on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug driving

A 23-year-old man, of no-fixed-address, on suspicion of dangerous driving and vehicle theft

A 23-year-old woman, from Lichfield, on suspicion of dangerous driving

Anyone with information or relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage can contact police on 101, quoting incident 361 of 26th March