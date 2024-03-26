A veterans’ breakfast event for families and friends of servicemen and women will be held in Whittington this weekend.

It will be held at The Bell Inn from 10am on Saturday (30th March).

Following the breakfast, Andy Watts, Lee Sands and Harry James Owen will be hiking from Whittington to nearby villages, visiting the Plough in Huddlesford, Fradley and Alrewas to raise awareness of two charities – Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which ensures long term support for bereaved military children, and the Royal British Legion.

They will then be camping out to support the legion’s Great Tommy Sleep Out which raises funds to support veterans and their families in times of need.