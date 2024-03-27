A Burntwood business has agreed a partnership with a charity supporting people living with complex disabilities.

Tara Group will renew a link-up with Sense during 2024 after previously supported the organisation to create a new sensory garden at a site in Birmingham.

The fully accessible garden, which is dedicated in memory to Tara Group’s founder, Noel Sweeney, was created with funding and on-site support from the construction firm.

Charmaine Sweeney, trustee at Tara Group’s charitable arm, The Noel Sweeney Foundation, said:

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Sense as our selected charity partner for 2024. “The charity does some incredible work supporting communities across the UK so we’re thrilled to be able to support and participate.” Charmaine Sweeney

This year, Tara Group is sponsoring Sense Active, ae physical activity programme dedicated to empowering people with complex disabilities to lead active and healthy lives.

Staff from Tara Group will also undertake a number of initiatives and fundraising activities throughout the year for the charity.

Matt Lock, associate director of philanthropy and partnerships at Sense, said:

“We’re really excited about by this partnership and what we can achieve in the year ahead. “Tara Group share our vision that everyone should be able to play an active part in society, and that no one should be left out of life. With their support, Sense will be able to reach more people across the country living with complex disabilities, supporting them to live more active and fulfilling lives.” Matt Lock