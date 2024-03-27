Community groups across Lichfield and Burntwood are to share a funding pot worth more than £785,000 over the next three years.

From 33 applicants, 14 organisations have been successful in their bid for the money to help support the wellbeing of residents and communities.

The groups to receive the community and voluntary funding are:

Spark Burntwood £65,052 Burton and District Mind £71,133 Support Staffordshire £100,000 Grace Cares £72,000 Burntwood Be a Friend £51,600 Fun Club Hub £102,168 Men’s Shed Lichfield £6,300 Fradley Football Club £26,550 Lichfield Discovered £7,550 Lichfield Arts £79,110 Lichfield Festival £49,500 Survivors of Bereavement By Suicide £20,157 South Staffordshire Cruse Bereavement Support £32,235 The Hub at St Mary’s £103,933

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“It’s been an exceptional year for so many quality bids, and it’s exciting that we can support these remarkable organisations to launch and continue some very promising community projects. “While it’s disappointing that we can’t fund every application, the project panel has meticulously reviewed each one to ensure our support is directed to the most suitable projects over the coming three years and each one submitted a remarkable bid. “The successful projects reflect the diverse needs within our district and we look forward to seeing the positive outcomes these projects will generate.” Cllr Richard Cox