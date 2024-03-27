Cllr Richard Cox
Community groups across Lichfield and Burntwood are to share a funding pot worth more than £785,000 over the next three years.

From 33 applicants, 14 organisations have been successful in their bid for the money to help support the wellbeing of residents and communities.

The groups to receive the community and voluntary funding are:

Spark Burntwood£65,052
Burton and District Mind£71,133
Support Staffordshire£100,000
Grace Cares£72,000
Burntwood Be a Friend£51,600
Fun Club Hub£102,168
Men’s Shed Lichfield£6,300
Fradley Football Club£26,550
Lichfield Discovered£7,550
Lichfield Arts£79,110
Lichfield Festival£49,500
Survivors of Bereavement By Suicide£20,157
South Staffordshire Cruse Bereavement Support£32,235
The Hub at St Mary’s£103,933

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“It’s been an exceptional year for so many quality bids, and it’s exciting that we can support these remarkable organisations to launch and continue some very promising community projects.

“While it’s disappointing that we can’t fund every application, the project panel has meticulously reviewed each one to ensure our support is directed to the most suitable projects over the coming three years and each one submitted a remarkable bid.

“The successful projects reflect the diverse needs within our district and we look forward to seeing the positive outcomes these projects will generate.”

