Community groups across Lichfield and Burntwood are to share a funding pot worth more than £785,000 over the next three years.
From 33 applicants, 14 organisations have been successful in their bid for the money to help support the wellbeing of residents and communities.
The groups to receive the community and voluntary funding are:
|Spark Burntwood
|£65,052
|Burton and District Mind
|£71,133
|Support Staffordshire
|£100,000
|Grace Cares
|£72,000
|Burntwood Be a Friend
|£51,600
|Fun Club Hub
|£102,168
|Men’s Shed Lichfield
|£6,300
|Fradley Football Club
|£26,550
|Lichfield Discovered
|£7,550
|Lichfield Arts
|£79,110
|Lichfield Festival
|£49,500
|Survivors of Bereavement By Suicide
|£20,157
|South Staffordshire Cruse Bereavement Support
|£32,235
|The Hub at St Mary’s
|£103,933
Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:
“It’s been an exceptional year for so many quality bids, and it’s exciting that we can support these remarkable organisations to launch and continue some very promising community projects.
“While it’s disappointing that we can’t fund every application, the project panel has meticulously reviewed each one to ensure our support is directed to the most suitable projects over the coming three years and each one submitted a remarkable bid.
“The successful projects reflect the diverse needs within our district and we look forward to seeing the positive outcomes these projects will generate.”Cllr Richard Cox