A consultation has shown support for plans to create greener communities across Lichfield and Burntwood.

eople were asked for their views on a new strategic plan being drawn up by Lichfield District Council.

The document highlighted four themes – confident, prosperous, active and green communities.

The consultation – which received more than 3,000 responses – saw the focus on efforts increase recycling and create new nature reserves receive the most support from residents.

A report from Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:

“A strategic plan sets out the medium-term ambitions and priorities for an organisation, and it is our primary strategic document. It should outline what we want to achieve and how we intend to do it. “Lichfield District 2050 strategy is a significant departure from previous strategic plans. It deliberately seeks to set a different tone, to be a strategic plan for the whole district, not just Lichfield District Council. “We cannot deliver the ambitions set out in the strategy on our own – it will require us all working together, partners, businesses, residents and the council. “It also takes a longer-term view, rather than the normal four-year, medium-term view. This is to reflect that many of the opportunities and challenges we face do not start and end in a political term, but require long-term commitment and focus.” Cllr Doug Pullen

Just under half of those who responded said they did not currently live in a “confident community”, while a quarter said that their communities were not flourishing.

Among the most important milestones identified were completion of the city centre regeneration, infrastructure improvements, greater utilisation of parks and green spaces and an increased rate of recycling.

Cllr Pullen’s report added:

“A key message from the consultation was that respondents wanted more information on how it will be delivered and funded. “We have strengthened the strategy to reflect key themes from the consultation, including the importance of infrastructure – including GPs, schools and roads – public transport and active travel, ensuring challenges and opportunities in our villages and rural communities are represented and the strategy being broken down into shorter time periods. “Ongoing engagement and communication concerning the strategy is key, ensuring residents and stakeholders are both involved in and kept informed of progress, as well as providing ongoing opportunities to input into the shape of future delivery plans.” Cllr Doug Pullen

The report will be discussed at an overview and scrutiny committee meeting on 3rd April.