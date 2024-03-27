Funding to boost cycling and walking across Staffordshire has been hailed as “fantastic news” by Lichfield’s MP.

The Minister for Roads and Local Transport, Guy Opperman confirmed that the county received £157,000 from the Active Travel Capability Fund this year – and will pick up an extra £470,000 for 2024-25.

He said the funding was “primarily to help local authorities design walking and cycling schemes”.

“The funding can also be used by Staffordshire to pay for helping people walk or bike to school and work, including cycle loans and cycle training.” Guy Opperman

Conservative MP Sir Michael Fabricant said the funding would support safer and accessible options for residents.

“This is fantastic news for cyclists and walkers across the county – and a further £900,000 is also being given to Staffordshire to expand local walking and cycling networks. “This will help deliver almost 70 miles of new or improved walking and cycling routes, 154 new crossings and 47 safer junctions across 36 local authorities including Staffordshire. This comes on top of £200million of Active Travel Funding provided in March 2023. “Authorities have received allocations based on local capability level and the quality and value for money of schemes proposed. The projects, funded by Active Travel England, have been designed to benefit all communities and Staffordshire, along with other authorities, will work closely with residents to ensure they have public support. “Safety and accessibility are at the heart of the newly funded projects to give local people the choice to make everyday journeys by walking or cycling and that has to be good news around Lichfield District.” Sir Michael Fabricant