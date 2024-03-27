A new fundraising campaign has launched asking people to support a project to restore a memorial.

Shot at Dawn was installed at the National Memorial Arboretum in 2001 thanks to public subscriptions.

But after 20 years, replacement wooden stakes are now need.

Each of them pays tribute to trhe 309 soldiers shot during the First World War for offences such as desertion, cowardice, striking a senior officer, sleeping at post, mutiny and casting away arm.

The new campaign aims to raise £45,000 to ensure that the memorial will be preserved for future generations to explore, discover and remember.

Maria Howes, from the National Memorial Arboretum said:

“Our visitors regularly tell us how deeply affected they are by the Shot at Dawn Memorial, from the symbolism of its location and layout to the individual stories of the young men who were killed,. “Sadly, due to its location next to the River Tame, repeated flooding events have exacerbated the deterioration of the grounds and posts which have had to be replaced several times over the years. “With the support from the public, sponsors and local businesses, we will ensure that the Shot at Dawn memorial honours the legacy of these 309 soldiers for future generations.” Maria Howes

Most of those remembered by the memorial were sentenced after a short trial with no real opportunity for defence.

One of these soldiers was Private Herbert Burden, of the 1st Battalion Northumberland Fusiliers.

At 16, Pte Burden had lied that he was two years older so he could fight in the war. Ten months later he was court-martialled after leaving his post, reportedly to comfort a recently bereaved friend stationed nearby, having seen many other friends killed at the Battle of Bellwarde Ridge.

The officers considering Pte Burden’s case heard his unit had been issued orders to make for the front just before he went missing. By the time he faced the firing squad on 21st July 1915, Pte Burden was 17, still too young to even officially be in his regiment.

Whilst refurbishment work to the Shot at Dawn Memorial takes place at the arboretum from 7th May for up to six weeks, the names of those who were shot at dawn will remain accessible for those who wish to pay tribute.

The 309 replacement posts will be made from durable, recycled material and will no longer need to be replaced every four to seven years. Works will also focus on improving drainage, access and new interpretation boards to improve the visitor experience.

Anyone wishing to donate to the campaign can visit www.thenma.org.uk/shot-at-dawn.