Lichfield’s Finlay Lines had to work hard to claim his seventh win of the year.

The rising motorsport star came out on top in the final of the opening round of the 2024 Whilton Mill Kart Club Championship.



Having secured the 2023 championship at the Northamptonshire venue, Lines returned as the reigning champion against a new field of challengers in the Rotax Mini (Inter) class, where he faced 33 other drivers across the two days.

Setting the fastest time in qualifying, the Synergy Kart racer started heat one from pole position.

As he took the lead into turn one, the heat race was disrupted after several drivers made contact into turn two on the opening lap. The action eventually resumed with just under four minutes left of the eight minute plus one lap race.

Lines held the lead initially, but he fell to second place. He wouldn’t be denied though with a last lap overtake securing the heat one win.

Starting from pole position for the second race, the Lichfield youngster was unchallenged as he took the lead into the first turn, staying out front to take his second heat race win of the day.

Thanks to scoring maximum points, Lines began the final in pole, but fell back to third on the opening lead as he found himself involved in a four-way fight for the lead.

The Maximum Motorsport driver battled back to hit the front with eight minutes left on the clock.

The leading four continued to battle it out and Lines found himself drop to third at one stage, but returned to the front of the pack on lap 11 and stayed out in front to claim the win.

The city youngster will be back in action next weekend as he competes in the opening round of the 2024 Wera Tools British Kart Championships, starting with the Rotax and Honda O Plate competition, which also takes place at Whilton Mill.