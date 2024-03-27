A charity music festival will be held in Lichfield this weekend.

The Feathers will host the event on Sunday (31st March) to raise money for men’s mental health organisation Manup?, ovarian cancer support charity Ovacome, and White Ribbon which works to tackle male violence against women.

The event will feature stalls and raffles to raise money along with live music performances.

Headlining the bill will be The Mighty Boing, while the line-up also includes Peashooter, Ain’t No Disco, Tilly Kingston, Hammered, The Fazy’s, The Residents and Dirty Monkeys.

The charity music festival runs from midday to 11pm.