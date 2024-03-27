Plans to convert barns in Lichfield into a wedding venue have been rejected.

The proposals had been drawn up for Swinfen Hall Hotel and would also have seen some buildings turned into offices.

But Lichfield District Council’s planning officers said the scheme could not go ahead.

“It has not been demonstrated that the development would not cause significant harm to existing habitats of protected species and, the scheme fails to demonstrate that a net gain to biodiversity can be achieved.” Planning report

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s website.