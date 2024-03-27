A train operator is warning passengers in Lichfield to plan ahead due to disruption on the West Coast Main Line over the bank holiday weekend.

Network Rail will be carrying out major track upgrade works meaning no services between Milton Keynes and London Euston between 29th March and 1st April.

London Northwestern Railway said that while alternative travel arrangements were in place, passengers should plan ahead to avoid disruption to their journeys.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at the train operator, said:

“Network Rail is carrying out essential engineering works which will help ensure more reliable journeys for passengers travelling on the West Coast Main Line. “Unfortunately this means that no services will operate to or from Euston over the Easter weekend and I urge passengers to travel either side of the bank holiday to avoid longer journey times.” Jonny Wiseman

London Northwestern Railway added that none of its trains would run on 5th April either due to strike action by the train driver union ASLEF.

There will also be disruption from 4th to April to 9th April due to an overtime ban from the union too.