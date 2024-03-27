A volunteer day has seen workers support a Lichfield not-for-profit organisation.

The Grace Cares event – which was attended by staff from a HBFS Equity Release, Prizm Insurance and Aviva – was focused on promoting wellbeing among residents of local care homes.

They took part in kindness rock painting sessions at The Spires, Barchester and Rosemary Lodge.

The volunteers also received training on cleaning care equipment as part of the recycling process at the Grace Cares hub, as well as photographing items and uploading them to reselling platforms.

Emma Smith, founder of Grace Cares, said:

“We believe in the power of collaboration and community engagement, so the volunteer day was a wonderful opportunity for our team and the staff from HBFS Equity Release, Prizm Insurance and Aviva to come together, share experiences, and make a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve.” Emma Smith

Companies interested in volunteering with Grace Cares can contact [email protected] or 01543 326819.